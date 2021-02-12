Kingston Community Health Centres fundraising $12,000 for children’s winter boots

Send this page to someone via email

Operation Warm Feet has been putting warm winter boots on the feet of Kingston children for two decades.

The program is run by Kingston Community Health Centres.

KCHC’s manager of Family and Community Health, Helen Mabberly says the need in the community has continued to grow every year.

“It started as a small campaign giving out 30 or 40 pairs. This past December we’ve given out 540 pairs of boots,” said Mabberly.

The program is for children up to the age of 18 and Mabberly says they still have some boots available.

“We’ll likely pass the 600-mark before we’re done this year,” she said.

Operation Warm Feet gets $6,500 annual funding from the United Way and the rest of the money is fundraised in the Kingston community.

The 2021 campaign goal is $12,000.

Mabberly says they do accept donations of new boots but says they can stretch a dollar further than an individual purchasing a pair of boots at retail prices.

“Often someone’s going out to the store they’re spending $40 or whatever they’re spending — we can get two pairs,” said Mabberly.

That is largely due to the partnership KCHC has with the Princess street Giant Tiger.

“They can purchase boots at cost and sometimes even at reduced prices.”

Mabberly says they also are looking for mittens, gloves and toques for children as well.

She says if a family needs winter boots or a person wants to make a donation to Operation Warm Feet they can call 613-542-2949 ext. 2169 or e-mail stephaniewr@kchc.ca

KCHC is a registered charity and can issue a tax receipt for any financial donations.

