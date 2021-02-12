371 in hospital, 314 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed an additional 314 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 128,235 since the pandemic began.

There were 371 people in hospital, with 66 of those people in the ICU.

Alberta Health reported an additional 16 deaths on Friday.

Of those, 11 were reported from the Edmonton zone with nine of those linked to outbreaks.

A woman in her 80s linked to the Hardisty Care Centre outbreak, two women in their 80s who were linked to the outbreak at St. Thomas Health Centre, a woman in her 90s linked to the Chartwell St. Albert Retirement Residence outbreak, a woman in her 90s linked to the Jubilee Lodge Nursing Home outbreak, a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Strathcona, a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital, a woman in her 80s linked to the Rivercrest Care Centre outbreak and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Villa Caritas have all died.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the zone, a man and a woman in their 80s also died.

All cases included comorbidities.

Four deaths were reported in the Calgary zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those, two were linked to outbreaks: a woman in her 80s who was linked to the Academy of Aging outbreak and a woman in her 90s linked to the Unity Active Living Garrison Green outbreak both died.

Also in the Calgary zone, a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s have died.

All Calgary zone cases included comorbidities.

The final death reported Friday was a woman in her 90s in the North zone. Her case also included comorbidities.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 5,407 active cases in the province, with the majority of them reported in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.

There were 2,125 active cases in the Calgary zone, 1,567 active cases reported in the Edmonton zone, 710 active in the North zone, 693 in the Central zone and 305 active cases in the South zone.

There were seven active cases not affiliated with any zone.

To date, 121,068 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

On Thursday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health reminded Albertans to be safe over the upcoming long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

In a typical year, she said, Albertans would be encouraged to gather together with close family and friends.

“However, this is anything but a typical time,” she said.