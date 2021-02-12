Saskatoon civic services and facility hours for Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the civic services, facilities hours and closures for the City of Saskatoon for Family Day on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

City hall: Closed.

Pay parking: Payment is not required on Family Day, Feb. 15. Motorists are reminded that all other parking requirements remain in effect, including parking time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Landfill: Open with regular winter hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garbage and recycling: Collections will take place as scheduled.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service. The customer service centre will be closed.

Access Transit: Operating on holiday service. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays and on-demand transit will not be operating.

ACT Arena: Public skating from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre rink: Family Day skate event.

Clarence Downey Speed Skating Oval: Open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

