Canada

Saskatoon civic services and facility hours for Family Day

By Thomas Piller Global News
The City of Saskatoon will be closing early on federal election day to give its employees time to vote.
What’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services and facilities for Family Day on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. File / Global News

Here are the civic services, facilities hours and closures for the City of Saskatoon for Family Day on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

City hall: Closed.

Pay parking: Payment is not required on Family Day, Feb. 15. Motorists are reminded that all other parking requirements remain in effect, including parking time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Read more: No licence required for fishing during Saskatchewan’s Family Day weekend

Landfill: Open with regular winter hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garbage and recycling: Collections will take place as scheduled.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service. The customer service centre will be closed.

Access Transit: Operating on holiday service. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays and on-demand transit will not be operating.

ACT Arena:  Public skating from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre rink: Family Day skate event.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Family Day weekend ‘not the time to go travelling,’ Saskatchewan’s top doctor says' Coronavirus: Family Day weekend ‘not the time to go travelling,’ Saskatchewan’s top doctor says
Coronavirus: Family Day weekend ‘not the time to go travelling,’ Saskatchewan’s top doctor says

Clarence Downey Speed Skating Oval: Open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saskatoon News
