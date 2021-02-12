Kingston man stabbed in the face during north-end robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say a local man was stabbed in the face during a robbery in the city’s north end.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. Thursday evening in the parking lot of an apartment building. Police say a man exited the building and got into the back seat of a vehicle where another man in his girlfriend were waiting for him.

Police say a transaction took place, and then the man from the apartment stabbed the driver in the face, demanded his money back and punched him repeatedly. He also punched the girlfriend when she tried to intervene, according to police.

Kingston police were called, and officers found the accused in one of the units of the apartment building.

The man was arrested and also found to be breaching several court orders.

Noah White, an 18-year-old Windsor man, was charged with aggravated assault, assault, two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Despite the stabbing, police say the driver survived with non-life-threatening injuries.