Lawyer denies accusation that man leading Alberta oil inquiry is biased

A lawyer is decrying what he calls a “drive-by” accusation that the commissioner leading an inquiry into alleged foreign-funded anti-Alberta energy campaigns is biased.

David Wachowich has made submissions on behalf of forensic accountant Steve Allan, who the United Conservative government tapped in July 2019 to lead the inquiry.

Environmental law charity Ecojustice has argued that Allan’s support just months earlier for the election campaign of cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer shows he’s not independent.

Wachowich says Ecojustice is cherry-picking from Allan’s long history in various political and community causes.

Ecojustice has asked Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner to shut down the inquiry, which it contends was set up to intimidate industry critics, has a predetermined outcome and is outside of Alberta’s jurisdiction.

Horner says she expects her decision to come before Allan’s May 31 deadline to submit his report to the Alberta government.