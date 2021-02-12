Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Trump team rolls out video of Dems calling for ‘fight’ in impeachment defense

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Trump lawyer uses edited video of Democrats saying ‘fight,’ as defence during impeachment trial' Trump lawyer uses edited video of Democrats saying ‘fight,’ as defence during impeachment trial
WATCH ABOVE: On Friday, Donald Trump's defense lawyer David Schoen played an edited video of several members of the Democrat party using the word "fight" during public speaking engagements, during the former president's impeachment trial. "That's okay. You didn't do anything wrong, it's a word people use, but please stop the hypocrisy," Schoen said.

Donald Trump’s lawyers are arguing that his words to his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol – to “fight like hell” – are common political rhetoric, using a video montage to show almost every single Senate Democrat using the word “fight” in political speeches.

Read more: Trump lawyers open with attack on Dems, decry impeachment case as ‘witch hunt’

The lengthy video featured Vice President Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and countless other Democrats using the word “fight,” without context. The video also featured most of the Democratic impeachment managers who are prosecuting the case that Trump incited the violent insurrection.

Click to play video 'Trump lawyer calls impeachment trial a ‘politically-motivated witch hunt’' Trump lawyer calls impeachment trial a ‘politically-motivated witch hunt’
Trump lawyer calls impeachment trial a ‘politically-motivated witch hunt’

Once the video finished, lawyer David Schoen pointed at both the senators and the impeachment managers and told them to “stop the hypocrisy.” The Democratic prosecutors have argued that Trump’s supporters were primed for violence on Jan. 6, the day of the attack, and that he egged them on with “obvious intent” before they interrupted the electoral count of votes. Five people died in the chaos.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The lawyers followed that with additional videos of Democrats praising protests after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last year and also challenging the elections of previous Republican presidents. Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol after he falsely said for months that the presidential election was stolen.

Read more: Impeachment: Trump team to argue he had nothing to do with U.S. Capitol riots

Click to play video 'Trump impeachment: Rep. Jamie Raskin says Trump told his supporters to ‘fight like Hell’' Trump impeachment: Rep. Jamie Raskin says Trump told his supporters to ‘fight like Hell’
Trump impeachment: Rep. Jamie Raskin says Trump told his supporters to ‘fight like Hell’

The strategy from Donald Trump’s lawyers is to concede that violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say. But his team disputes that Trump had anything to do with it. The goal is to blunt the impact of the House Democrats’ visceral case and quickly pivot to what the defense lawyers see as the more winnable issue of the trial: whether Trump incited the deadly riot.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Donald Trump ImpeachmentTrump impeachment TrialDonald Trump impeachment trialTrump Defense Lawyersimpeachment trial day 4impeachment trial defensetrump defense impeachment casetrump impeachment day 4trump impeachment trial update
Flyers
More weekly flyers