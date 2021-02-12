Robbery, impaired driving among Belleville police’s reported 71 calls in the past day

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police report that they responded to 71 calls for service within 24 hours from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

In a media release statement, Sgt. Kyle King notes a robbery and impaired driving as two of the calls made Thursday evening.

The statement says a 33-year-old Belleville man was arrested for robbery after police were called to a Millennium Parkway business at 7:20 p.m.

Police say a man left the store with two shopping carts of stolen items. When confronted by security, he was said to have threatened to stab them with a knife. Police say they later learned that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest for theft of a credit card and fraud.

Read more: Belleville store owner speaks out about violent attack and attempted robbery

Story continues below advertisement

At 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, police say they stopped a driver man on Dundas Street West after he ran a red light and determined the man had been drinking. They say the man fled the scene at a high speed after he failed the roadside screening and was advised that he was under arrest.

Police say they located the vehicle a short time later at the driver’s parents’ home. The man became violent and threatened to assault his father with a weapon, according to police. Belleville police say they arrested him after a struggle.

A 27-year-old Bellville man was charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, flight from police, dangerous driving, assault with weapon, obstructing police and assaulting police.

2:08 Jason Ro recovers after being brutally attacked during an attempted robbery Jason Ro recovers after being brutally attacked during an attempted robbery – Nov 19, 2019