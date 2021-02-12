Robbery, impaired driving among Belleville police’s reported 71 calls in the past day

Belleville police report that they responded to 71 calls for service within 24 hours from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
In a media release statement, Sgt. Kyle King notes a robbery and impaired driving as two of the calls made Thursday evening.
The statement says a 33-year-old Belleville man was arrested for robbery after police were called to a Millennium Parkway business at 7:20 p.m.
Police say a man left the store with two shopping carts of stolen items. When confronted by security, he was said to have threatened to stab them with a knife. Police say they later learned that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest for theft of a credit card and fraud.
At 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, police say they stopped a driver man on Dundas Street West after he ran a red light and determined the man had been drinking. They say the man fled the scene at a high speed after he failed the roadside screening and was advised that he was under arrest.
Police say they located the vehicle a short time later at the driver’s parents’ home. The man became violent and threatened to assault his father with a weapon, according to police. Belleville police say they arrested him after a struggle.
A 27-year-old Bellville man was charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, flight from police, dangerous driving, assault with weapon, obstructing police and assaulting police.
