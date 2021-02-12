Menu

Bail hearing Monday for Newfoundland man charged with threatening to kill politicians

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2021 10:57 am
Click to play video 'RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians' RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians
Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP have arrested a man over an alleged murder plot against incumbent premier and provincial Liberal leader Andrew Furey, and other politicians on the election campaign trail. Ross Lord explains how officials foiled the disturbing plan. – Jan 27, 2021

A 66-year-old man accused of threatening to kill politicians in Newfoundland and Labrador in January will have a bail hearing on Monday.

Crown attorney Trina Simms says the bail appearance for George Brake was set during a brief court hearing in Corner Brook, N.L., on Thursday.

Simms says the Crown will oppose Brake’s bail application.

Read more: Judge orders psychiatric test for man accused of threatening to kill N.L. politicians

Brake is charged with six offences, including uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and with two firearms charges.

He was arrested Jan. 28 near the office of a candidate during the province’s election.

RCMP have said a man with 36 knives in the cab of his truck was threatening to execute local politicians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.

Click to play video 'Voting delayed for nearly half of N.L. due to COVID-19 outbreaks' Voting delayed for nearly half of N.L. due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Voting delayed for nearly half of N.L. due to COVID-19 outbreaks
© 2021 The Canadian Press
