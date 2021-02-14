COMMENTARY: How brands move past performative BHM activism to meaningful cultural exchange

Send this page to someone via email

Every February we see brands suddenly finding their voice with something to say (ahem, sell) regarding Black History Month.

But after a year of racial reckoning with protests worldwide calling for racial justice, there is heightened attention on companies that are simply ticking boxes versus those that are truly championing Black people, culture, and excellence. Meaningful campaigns require going beyond social media hashtags and engaging with Black communities in real and actionable ways.

First, brands need to grasp that Black History is history. It is Canadian history. It is American history. It is world history. We do not stop recognizing historical significance or impact on a set date. Yet for so many companies, their work ends on March 1.

It is the brands that continue with year-long initiatives to amplify Black voices and remain steadfast in centering Black stories and excellence at the core of their campaigns that resonate strongest.

“Remember that things like slavery, Jim Crow and such are not Black history. You need to own that as white history because white people did those things, while the achievements and innovations of Black people were stolen, destroyed or downplayed,” Camille Dundas advises to brands looking to engage with Black History Month.

“We have all year to focus on how Black people have been brutalized, we have 28 days to focus on Black joy. Google some names of great Black Canadian innovators and celebrate their achievements during BHM,” she said.

Dundas is a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant who focuses on anti-racism and allyship. She is also the co-founder of online magazine ByBlacks.com. She says her magazine doesn’t actually celebrate Black History month with huge fanfare. “We’re Black all the time and so right now for example, we’re running our #BlackHistory365 campaign where since January we’ve been posting one micro story about a Black Canadian historical figure or modern-day change maker. We’ll be doing this every day for one year.”

There are certain campaigns Dundas sees as great examples of brands getting it right this month — Canada Post’s Black History Month collection being one of them. An annual initiative, the collection does touch on the discrimination Black Canadians have experienced, however, the stories are centred on how they overcame and succeeded across various fields.

We are honoured to issue this stamp commemorating Amber Valley for #BlackHistoryMonth #BHM2021 . pic.twitter.com/6FJoatzHd6 — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) February 4, 2021

While there is no gold standard, centering Black voices and stories at the heart of a campaign is key.

Renowned footwear designer George Sully will be awarding 100 Black Canadian designers The BDC Award of Excellence for the first time this month.

“Any Black Canadian designer who has survived designing in the face of these obstacles, including systemic racism, has earned a level of recognition that this Award exemplifies,” says Sully of the inaugural awards.

SheaMoisture Canada launched a grant program called Salon Relief Fund this month to offer financial support to Black female-owned salons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Salons, especially those owned, led and operated by the Black community in Canada, face some of the most challenging times in recent years.

“This program is our opportunity to demonstrate SheaMoisture’s ongoing commitment to overserve the underserved and support our community in meaningful ways,” says Michelle Osei-Bonsu, associate brand manager at Unilever Canada.

Big brands and retailers like Nike, Under Armour, Target, Walmart and Gap have also shown their support for Black History month with new initiatives and product drops.

Gap’s campaign includes a new line created by Black artists and designers. The company has also committed to donate $200,000 to the 15 Percent Pledge, a non-profit that focuses on equality for Black-owned businesses and Black people in the workplace.

The Under Armour campaign was rumoured to have been in the works for two years. A partnership with Baltimore photographer and activist Devin Allen, the Undr Armr x Dvnlln collection includes shoes and apparel featuring photographs of young Black athletes shot by the local artist.

I am encouraged to see partnerships like these.

On the flip side, there have been some major fails, like the Region of Durham’s scavenger hunt, that had me and so many others in utter shock, anger and disbelief.

The campaign invited participants to, among other things, “spend a few minutes to learn about Africa,” including the names of the continent’s largest lakes and rivers, and to “dance to a Reggae song.”

so @RegionofDurham created a black history month scavenger hunt activity for employees and I am 🙃🙃🙃 this what we're doing in 2021? pic.twitter.com/jwcNrGHoBE — negro frolics (@DesmondCole) February 10, 2021

The region later apologized, tweeting: “It wasn’t clear: we are sorry. We recognize that missteps were made with this virtual challenge. For that we apologize, and we will continue to do better.”

Another cultural event on the calendar that brands lust after is Lunar New Year.

We saw a slew of companies pull out all the stops to ring in the Year of the Ox. But, if you didn’t know better, you’d believe that Lunar New Year is just about red-and-gold packaging and zodiac-themed collectibles. Far from that, the holiday holds tremendous cultural and historical significance for the billions of people around the globe who celebrate it.

There is a fine line between cultural appropriation and appreciation and without taking time to understand the symbolism and traditions, brands risk harming those very people they hope to uplift.

“A lot of times, these brands aren’t actually hiring Asian artists or creators to design or produce these products, nor do they provide education around Lunar New Year,” says Madelyn Chung, founder of The RepresentASIAN Project.

She noted that campaigns celebrating the Lunar New Year do not “use the proceeds to help the Asian community — something that is much-needed at the moment, given the rise in xenophobia and racism against Asians due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Louis Vuitton, Coach, and Burberry all incorporated variations of the hardworking and honest ox into their designs — Vuitton’s cartoonish ox plastered all over its accessories and collectibles felt the most outlandish to me, but it was Burberry’s more stylized ox that had the most people talking – and not in a good way.

From Nike, Dior, Reebok to Adidas, there were 13 limited-edition shoe launches to ring in Lunar New Year. Adidas also released a series of Lunar New Year collections for several major soccer teams — including Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. Yet, I hardly saw any Asian models showcasing all this new gear.

Slapping a symbol on an item and calling it ‘cultural’ celebration does not cut it.

One of the campaigns that stood out for Chung for the right reasons was Sephora Canada’s, which enlisted two Asian Canadian influencers, Brigitte Truong and Angel Zheng, as its stars.

This one resonated with me as well because as someone outside the community, it actually gave me a sense of what Lunar New Year meant to those celebrating.

As a South Asian, I remember feeling like Chung after seeing Sephora Canada’s Diwali campaign this past November. It featured three South Asian Canadian influencers and dug deeper into the celebration and its meaning. Moreover, it felt genuine and thoughtful – which was a welcome change.

At the end of day, we are all looking for connection. As consumers, we seek out brand messages that resonate and are swift to sniff out those brands that do not bother to put in the work to learn about our culture before professing their support.

My hope is that long after those limited-edition releases, companies do more to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of business and consider how they are integrating those strategies for long-term growth and success. To me, it is all that work that we do not see in flashy campaigns that is the most important because that work truly determines a company’s commitment to authentic cultural exchange.