Tugboat ‘incident’ near Kitimat, B.C., leaves two men dead: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 8:28 pm
The Haisla First Nation's Kitimaat Village is seen in an aerial view along the Douglas Channel near Kitimat, B.C., on January 10, 2012.
The Haisla First Nation's Kitimaat Village is seen in an aerial view along the Douglas Channel near Kitimat, B.C., on January 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two men are dead after an “incident” involving a tugboat near Kitimat, B.C., according to the RCMP.

Mounties said one of their vessels was tasked by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, after the tug’s emergency beacon was activated in the Gardner Canal.

Responding officers located one man deceased, while a Canadian Coast Guard vessel found the second victim.

A private helicopter spotted a third man on shore, who was taken to hospital.

Police said the tug was towing a barge from Kitimat to Kemano.

Investigators said no further information was immediately available.

The BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC and the Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.

