Tugboat ‘incident’ near Kitimat, B.C., leaves two men dead: RCMP

Two men are dead after an “incident” involving a tugboat near Kitimat, B.C., according to the RCMP.
Mounties said one of their vessels was tasked by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, after the tug’s emergency beacon was activated in the Gardner Canal.
Responding officers located one man deceased, while a Canadian Coast Guard vessel found the second victim.
A private helicopter spotted a third man on shore, who was taken to hospital.
Police said the tug was towing a barge from Kitimat to Kemano.
Investigators said no further information was immediately available.
The BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC and the Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.
