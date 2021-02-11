Tugboat ‘incident’ near Kitimat, B.C., leaves two men dead: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are dead after an “incident” involving a tugboat near Kitimat, B.C., according to the RCMP.

Mounties said one of their vessels was tasked by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, after the tug’s emergency beacon was activated in the Gardner Canal.

Responding officers located one man deceased, while a Canadian Coast Guard vessel found the second victim.

A private helicopter spotted a third man on shore, who was taken to hospital.

Police said the tug was towing a barge from Kitimat to Kemano.

Investigators said no further information was immediately available.

The BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC and the Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.