Ottawa gives green light to Air Canada’s takeover of Transat

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has approved Air Canada’s $190-million purchase of Transat A.T., with some conditions.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government concluded the purchase is in the public interest after considering a range of factors, including level of service, wider social and economic implications, the financial health of the air transportation sector, and competition.

The COVID-19 pandemic was also a factor since Montreal-based Transat noted it may not be able to continue on its own because of the significant financial challenges.

READ MORE: Transat shareholders approve sale of company to Air Canada

The government notes that the acquisition is the best outcome for workers, Canadians travellers and other industries that rely on air transport.

Transat shareholders approved the revised deal, which was a significant decrease from $720 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada must preserve the Transat head office and brand in Quebec, maintain 1,500 employees for Transat’s leisure travel business, conduct aircraft maintenance in Canada while prioritizing contracts in Quebec, have a price monitoring mechanism and launch new destinations within the first five years.

3:46 Travel Tips: More travel setbacks, but hopeful planning for 2022 Travel Tips: More travel setbacks, but hopeful planning for 2022