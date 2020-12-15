Menu

Canada

Transat shareholders approve sale of company to Air Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2020 12:14 pm
An Air Transat sign is seen Tuesday, May 31, 2016 in Montreal.
An Air Transat sign is seen Tuesday, May 31, 2016 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Transat AT Inc.’s shareholders approved the sale of the company to Air Canada for $5 per share Tuesday.

The Montreal-based tour operator’s shareholders voted in a virtual meeting on Tuesday morning in favour of the sale, which had been recommended by the company’s leadership.

Transat would have faced an uncertain future if the deal hadn’t gone through, with the company taking steps this year to preserve cash amid a huge decline in revenue.

READ MORE: Transat share price rises after Air Canada announces revised takeover bid

The deal is expected to close in early 2021 following regulatory approval.

In October, the offering price was brought down to $5 from $18, reflecting the new market reality for travel-related industries since the start of the pandemic.

Transat’s shares were up 50 cents, or 9.54 per cent, at $5.79 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Click to play video 'Air Canada making more cuts across Atlantic Canada' Air Canada making more cuts across Atlantic Canada
Air Canada making more cuts across Atlantic Canada
© 2020 The Canadian Press
