Guelph reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 116

Guelph’s public health unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 2,499.

Active cases increased by two from the previous day to 116, which includes six people in the hospital with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s death toll of 30 remained unchanged after a fatal case was reported the previous day.

Another 15 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing resolved cases to 2,353.

In February, Guelph’s public health unit has reported 142 new cases and eight deaths while 291 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its case count to 925.

The county’s death toll of 26 was unchanged since the latest death was reported on Tuesday. Twenty of the fatal cases have been reported since the beginning of January.

Active cases remained unchanged from the previous day at 25 but that includes one person with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital.

Four more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 874 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph, but it’s unclear how many positive coronavirus tests have been connected to it.

No new fatal cases have been reported at a pair of deadly outbreaks in the area — Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North and the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph.

Caressant Care has reported 15 fatal cases since Dec. 26 while Riverside Glen has seen nine deaths since Dec. 17.

There are 10 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 8,626 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 790 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals who have received two doses has grown by 748 from the previous day to 2,071.

Public Health has said second dose vaccinations for residents of long-term care and retirement homes would begin on Feb. 4.

Second dose vaccinations for all others were scheduled to get underway on Wednesday.

