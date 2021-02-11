Curtis Sagmoen scheduled to appear in court on charge of assaulting a peace officer

Send this page to someone via email

Curtis Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in Vernon provincial court on Thursday morning for an arraignment hearing.

The North Okanagan man is accused of assaulting a peace officer on Oct. 29, 2020, in Spallumcheen.

At the arraignment hearing, he may enter a plea or elect how he wants to be tried.

Sagmoen has captured public attention since the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found on his family’s North Okanagan farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in relation to her death and Sagmoen has not been named as a suspect.

On October 21, just over a week before the alleged assault, police took an unusual step in issuing a public warning, telling people involved in the sex trade not to respond to any requests for service in the rural area where Sagmoen’s family property is located.

The police warning said Sagmoen lived in the area and was under a probation order that required him not to have contact with people working in the sex trade.

Sagmoen has previously been convicted in three cases where the victims worked as escorts.

In June 2020, Sagmoen was sentenced to time served plus three years of probation for hitting a woman with a quad in 2017.

The assault with the quad occurred after Sagmoen invited the victim to a rural area to work as an escort.

In a separate 2017 incident, Sagmoen was found to have been wearing a disguise and brandishing a shotgun when he jumped out of the bushes, frightening the escort who he had invited to meet him and causing her to flee in fear.

In a third case, Sagmoen was convicted of assault.

– With files from Doyle Potenteau