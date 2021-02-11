City of Kawartha Lakes firefighters battle house fire near Janetville

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire near the community of Janetville in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., crews from several City of Kawartha Lakes fire halls were called to reports of a house fire on Janetville Road, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

BREAKING: @KLFireRescue are on scene of a fully engulfed house fire on Janetville Road north of Fleetwood Road #cklnews pic.twitter.com/YRTG3oBROY — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 11, 2021

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP tell Global Peterborough at the scene no one was home when the fire broke out.

The cause remains unclear at this time.

Janetville Road is blocked by road crews between Fleetwood and Pigeon Creek roads.

— More to come.