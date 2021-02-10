London, Ont., man facing child porn charges identified as RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man facing child pornography charges after London police received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) has been identified as a sergeant with the RCMP.

“We are aware of the charges brought forward by the London Police Service,” Sgt. Lucie Lapointe told Global News in an email, confirming that Sgt. Christopher Cisecki has been a member of the RCMP for 15 years.

Lapointe confirmed that Cisecki has been suspended with pay but says “a suspended without pay process has been initiated.”

“As a police service we work diligently to investigate instances of online child sexual exploitation and bring the offenders to justice, and we share this commitment with our law enforcement partners,” Lapointe continued.

“While these allegations, if proven true, are extremely unsettling, Canadians and our law enforcement partners can trust that our priority continues to be the integrity of the investigations and the safety and security of the public we serve.”

On Monday, London police reported that the force received a tip from the NCECC in early January about someone sharing videos of suspected child pornography over a social media application.

On Jan. 29, police say members of its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Mulberry Street, southeast of Westdel Bourne and Byron Baseline Road, with assistance from the digital forensic unit.

Police say computers and electronic devices were seized.

“The investigation revealed evidence of the alleged sharing and possession of child pornography material,” police say.

Cisecki is facing charges of unlawfully possessing child pornography and unlawfully making available child pornography.