Extreme cold warning for many parts of B.C. as arctic air stalls over province

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold warning has been issued for many parts of B.C. with wind chill values between -15 and -45 expected, depending on the location.

Arctic air will remain over the province for much of the week, according to Environment Canada, and the extreme cold is expected to last through Thursday.

The extreme cold warning has been issued for 100 Mile, the Peace River region, Bulkley Valley, Cariboo, Cassiar Mountains, Chilcotin, Dease Lake, Elk Valley, Fort Nelson, Kinbasket, McGregor, Muncho Lake Park, North Columbia, North Thompson, Prince George, South Klondike Highway, Watson Lake, Williston, Yellowhead and Yoho Park.

All of these regions are expected to reach -45 to -50 with the wind chill factor.

Most of the rest of B.C. is also expected to experience very cold winds, reaching -15 to -25 with the wind chill factor.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said extreme cold puts everyone at risk and frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.

3:54 Four chances of snow in Metro Vancouver between now and the weekend Four chances of snow in Metro Vancouver between now and the weekend

Read more: Metro Vancouver to see four chances for snow by the end of the weekend

Snow is expected for Metro Vancouver this week as well with the strongest possibility happening Saturday with widespread snow possible throughout the day.