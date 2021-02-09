Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

UBC Okanagan researchers develop ‘next generation’ prosthetic heart valve

By Travis Lowe Global News
Click to play video 'UBC Okanagan researchers develop improved prosthetic heart value' UBC Okanagan researchers develop improved prosthetic heart value
After five years in development, researchers at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus have engineered a new and improved mechanical heart value. Researchers involved in the design, are hoping their new 'Apex heart valve' will eventually become the 'gold standard'.

After five years in development, researchers at UBC Okanagan have engineered a new and improved mechanical heart valve.

Researchers at the university’s heart valve performance lab (HVPL) are hoping their new ‘Apex’ heart valve will eventually become the gold standard for cardiothoracic surgery.

“The purpose of research at the HVPL is the design and the development of the next generation of prosthetic heart valves,” said Hadi Mohamaddi, an associate professor with UBCO’s school of engineering.

According to Mohamaddi and his colleagues at the HVP lab, that ‘next generation’ is here and now with their latest man-made heart valve.
Story continues below advertisement

“We actually named it the ‘Apex’ valve because we believe that it’s going to go all the way to the top,” Mohamaddi explained.

The benefit of UBCO’s new ‘Apex’ valve design, say researchers, is that it combines the performance of bio-prosthetic heart valves made with tissue with the traditional longevity of mechanical heart valves.

“The best of both worlds,” said Mohammadi.

Researchers also say it eliminates the need for blood-thinning drugs and another, possible open-heart surgery down the road to replace a worn-out valve.

Click to play video 'BC doctor revolutionizes heart valve replacement' BC doctor revolutionizes heart valve replacement
BC doctor revolutionizes heart valve replacement – Oct 31, 2017

“We believe that this design could be a game-changer,” Mohamaddi said.

With 300,000 heart-valve replacement surgeries done worldwide every year, the ‘Apex’ is big news when it comes to advancing cardiothoracic surgery.

“Over last 50 years, mechanical heart valve design has been pretty stagnant,” said UBCO Ph.D. candidate Dylan Good, who is part of the HVPL.

“This mechanical heart valve is able to take that design to the future and revolutionize it, with the same performance as a native valve,” Good explained.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. doctors use Chinese-made device to fix leaky heart valve' B.C. doctors use Chinese-made device to fix leaky heart valve
B.C. doctors use Chinese-made device to fix leaky heart valve – Aug 1, 2016

 Researchers say the next step for the ‘Apex’ is to be implanted in an animal.

“Hopefully after that, we can do a human trial and maybe we can actually commercialize it,” Mohamaddi said.

It’s a process that Mohammadi hopes will happen sooner than later, in order to get the valve into the hands and hearts of those who need it.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HealthUBCOUBC-OkanaganUniversity Of British ColumbiaHeart HealthHeartthoracic surgerynew mechanical heart valveHeart Valve Performance Labratoryheart valve replacement
Flyers
More weekly flyers