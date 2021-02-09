Menu

Politics

N.L. Tory leader calls foul on Liberal leader participating in COVID-19 briefings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie delivers a policy announcement, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021 in downtown St. John's.
Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie delivers a policy announcement, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021 in downtown St. John's. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador Tory Leader Ches Crosbie says it’s politically inappropriate for Liberal Leader Andrew Furey to take part in public COVID-19 briefings as premier during the election campaign.

Furey, a surgeon, hadn’t been part of the briefings since he called the provincial election on Jan. 15.

But on Monday, as chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced there was community spread of COVID-19 in St. John’s, Furey sat by her side. He made a statement assuring those watching that the science of public health was beyond politics.

Read more: P.E.I. chief health officer hopes Atlantic bubble reopens in couple of months

During a campaign announcement Tuesday, Crosbie disagreed.

“It’s giving them a stage now on which to strut their stuff within days of an election vote taking place,” the Progressive Conservative leader said. He also criticized Liberal Health Minister John Haggie’s appearance at the briefing via video call.

“They told us in the beginning they would not be present for these public briefings,” Crosbie said. “And now they’ve broken that five days … before voting day.”

Hammering on a point that has been central to his campaign for the past three weeks, Crosbie said Furey took an unnecessary risk by calling the Feb. 13 election in the middle of a pandemic. “And now, regrettably, the genie of COVID is out of the bottle,” he said.

Furey’s campaign team cancelled a media availability with him on Tuesday morning. Instead, he will be part of a COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

With election day on Saturday, the province’s chief elections officer, Bruce Chaulk, said his team was exploring voting options for people who are now in isolation in connection with 11 new cases of COVID-19 announced in the province on Monday.

“They’re preliminary (explorations), but things could change very quickly,” Chaulk said in an interview Tuesday.

Read more: More virtual campaigning in N.L. after community spread of COVID-19 in St. John’s

The province is still at a low alert level, even with the community spread, he said, and under the current levels, voting is permitted.

“Voting is still a very safe activity,” Chaulk said. “We’ve implemented all public health measures suggested by Dr. Fitzgerald.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Newfoundland and LabradorN.LAndrew FureyChes CrosbieNewfoundland and Labrador PoliticsDr. Janice FitzgeraldBruce Chaulk
