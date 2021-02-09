Menu

Canada

Firefighters race against time to rescue dog stranded in West Vancouver creek

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 12:21 pm
Click to play video 'Dog rescued in dramatic swift water operation in West Vancouver' Dog rescued in dramatic swift water operation in West Vancouver
A dog is back with his owners and lucky to be alive after a high angle and swift water rescue in Cypress Falls Park Monday night. Andrea Macpherson is live from the scene.

A lucky dog named Boss is back home and safe after an amazing rescue in West Vancouver on Monday night.

Firefighters were called after Boss fell about 12 metres into Cypress Creek while out walking with his owner.

He became stranded in the middle of the creek.

With the light fading quickly, 16 firefighters descended upon the scene.

Swift-water specialists dove into the fast-flowing water to reach Boss, who was waiting on a ledge.

Crews attached a harness to him via a high-angle rescue and pulled him through the frigid water to safety.

Read more: Lake Country Fire Department saves stranded puppy

Fire crews praised Boss’ owners for doing the right thing.

“The dog had fallen down and he was in the water, and instead of retrieving the dog themselves — putting themselves at risk — they did the right thing, they called 911,” Asst. Chief Matt Furlot told Global News.

Boss was cold and wet, but otherwise doing well.

