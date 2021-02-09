Firefighters race against time to rescue dog stranded in West Vancouver creek

A lucky dog named Boss is back home and safe after an amazing rescue in West Vancouver on Monday night.
Firefighters were called after Boss fell about 12 metres into Cypress Creek while out walking with his owner.
He became stranded in the middle of the creek.
With the light fading quickly, 16 firefighters descended upon the scene.
Swift-water specialists dove into the fast-flowing water to reach Boss, who was waiting on a ledge.
Crews attached a harness to him via a high-angle rescue and pulled him through the frigid water to safety.
Fire crews praised Boss’ owners for doing the right thing.
“The dog had fallen down and he was in the water, and instead of retrieving the dog themselves — putting themselves at risk — they did the right thing, they called 911,” Asst. Chief Matt Furlot told Global News.
Boss was cold and wet, but otherwise doing well.
