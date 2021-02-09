Peterborough-Northumberland South receives nearly $6M in Ontario infrastructure funding

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly $6 million in Ontario infrastructure funding will be provided to the riding of Peterborough-Northumberland South, the area’s MPP announced Tuesday.

According to MPP David Piccini, his riding will receive $5,988,766 in funding through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to support municipal projects such as road and bridge repairs and building, water and wastewater infrastructure.

“By providing municipalities with the stable, ongoing and flexible funding they need to address local priorities, we are helping strengthen our communities,” stated Piccini. “More importantly, these projects will lay the foundation for a strong economic recovery as it will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and make our community a better place to live and grow.”

The funding will be allocated to the following municipalities:

Municipality of Clarington — $1,882,464

Municipality of Port Hope — $717,981

Municipality of Trent Hills — $639,966

Town of Cobourg — $638,141

County of Northumberland — $751,217.00

Municipality of Brighton — $372,906

Township of Alnwick-Haldimand — $335,356

Township of Hamilton — $308,268

Township of Asphodel-Norwood — $171,313

Township of Cramahe — $92,771

Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan — $78,383

“We appreciate this investment from the province in the maintenance and renewal of key local infrastructure,” stated Northumberland County Warden Bob Crate. “The stable, flexible funding available through OCIF is vital to the long-term health and sustainable growth of the small and rural communities of Northumberland County.”

Asphodel-Norwood Mayor Rodger Bonneau echoed the sentiment.

“The Township of Asphodel-Norwood appreciates the recognition that predictable formula based funding is crucial to long-term financial planning and consistent asset replacement,” he said. “This type of ongoing investment will allow rural municipalities to continue to provide an acceptable level of service for years to come.”

Otonabee-South Monaghan Mayor Joe Taylor says the $78,383 will assist in the reconstruction of the 8.1-kilometre Drummond Line, the largest capital works project in 2021 estimated to cost more than $800,000.

“On behalf of our council and residents, I sincerely thank MPP David Piccini and the Government of Ontario for their support,” he said.

