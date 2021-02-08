No injuries reported in William Street garage blaze, London fire officials say

Send this page to someone via email

London fire officials are investigating the cause of a stubborn garage fire early Monday evening near Adelaide and Oxford streets.

Emergency crews responded to 752 William St., around 6:48 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a fully involved detached garage located at the rear of the property.

Speaking at the scene, Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger said crews had to force entry into the garage.

“(We) found that the building was rather secure,” he said.

“The building is full of different materials, as a garage would be, so we took additional precautions, understanding that the building was heavily compromised already by fire.”

Firefighters tackled the blaze defensively, fighting it primarily from the exterior of the garage until they were able to bring the flames under control, he said.

At one point, fire crews could be seen using an electric saw on the front of the garage to gain access inside.

“The primary concern is potential building collapse,” Mosburger said of the challenges at the property.

“Not knowing the construction. How strong the construction is. What could be potentially inside, from flammable liquids, to excessive storage of different things like wood, and that sort of thing, that would be typical within a garage.”

Flames can be seen rising from the rear of a detached garage at 752 William St., in London, Ont., on February 8, 2021. London Fire Department via Twitter

A cost estimate from the blaze is not yet known, but Mosburger said fire and smoke damage to the garage was extensive. There was nothing to indicate the fire may be suspicious, he said.

At least six fire engines attended the address, with additional companies brought in to relieve initial crews.

Firefighters remained at the scene until just after 11 p.m. Fire investigators arrived shortly afterward.

No injuries were reported, officials said. No other information has been released.