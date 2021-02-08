Menu

Crime

15-year-old from Madoc facing child sex assault charges

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 2:39 pm
OPP have charged a 15-year-old from Madoc as part of a child sexual assault investigation.
OPP have charged a 15-year-old from Madoc as part of a child sexual assault investigation.

A 15-year-old male from Madoc is facing charges in the sexual assaults of a child.

According to police, they started an investigation into historical sexual assaults on Feb. 3.

Read more: Prince Edward County man faces historical child sexual assault charges

Police say the events took place in the summer of 2020 and involved an eight-year-old female victim.

Trending Stories

OPP believe these to be isolated incidents.

Monday, OPP announced that the teen was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

