15-year-old from Madoc facing child sex assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old male from Madoc is facing charges in the sexual assaults of a child.

According to police, they started an investigation into historical sexual assaults on Feb. 3.

Read more: Prince Edward County man faces historical child sexual assault charges

Police say the events took place in the summer of 2020 and involved an eight-year-old female victim.

OPP believe these to be isolated incidents.

Monday, OPP announced that the teen was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Advertisement