15-year-old from Madoc facing child sex assault charges

A 15-year-old male from Madoc is facing charges in the sexual assaults of a child.
According to police, they started an investigation into historical sexual assaults on Feb. 3.
Police say the events took place in the summer of 2020 and involved an eight-year-old female victim.
OPP believe these to be isolated incidents.
Monday, OPP announced that the teen was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.
