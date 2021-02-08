Ottawa man and former lover plead not guilty to murdering his wife in retrial

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man and his former lover have pleaded not guilty in the death of his wife seven years ago.

Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald are accused of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Jagtar Gill.

Jagtar Gill was discovered beaten, stabbed and with her throat slashed in the family’s home in 2014.

Bhupinderpal Gill and Ronald are being retried after Ontario’s Court of Appeal overturned the decision of their 2016 trial.

The Court of Appeal found on Dec. 11 that the judge in the previous trial failed to give the jury proper instructions.

Due to ongoing public safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the court reporter and co-councils were in a separate courtroom as the trial began today.

The proceedings are also being streamed online.

