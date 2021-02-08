Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa man and former lover plead not guilty to murdering his wife in retrial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2021 12:26 pm
An Ottawa man and his former lover are facing a retrial in the death of his wife.
An Ottawa man and his former lover are facing a retrial in the death of his wife. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa man and his former lover have pleaded not guilty in the death of his wife seven years ago.

Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald are accused of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Jagtar Gill.

Jagtar Gill was discovered beaten, stabbed and with her throat slashed in the family’s home in 2014.

Read more: Ottawa police move forward on mental health strategy after settling Abdi family lawsuit

Bhupinderpal Gill and Ronald are being retried after Ontario’s Court of Appeal overturned the decision of their 2016 trial.

Trending Stories

The Court of Appeal found on Dec. 11 that the judge in the previous trial failed to give the jury proper instructions.

Due to ongoing public safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the court reporter and co-councils were in a separate courtroom as the trial began today.

Story continues below advertisement

The proceedings are also being streamed online.

Click to play video 'New trial granted for man convicted in Natsumi Kogawa murder' New trial granted for man convicted in Natsumi Kogawa murder
New trial granted for man convicted in Natsumi Kogawa murder
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ottawa homicideBhupinderpal GillGurpreet RonaldJagtar GillJagtar Gill deathBhupinderpal Gill trialOttawa murder trial
Flyers
More weekly flyers