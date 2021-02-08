Hamilton’s Commonwealth Games bid is in ‘abeyance’ while province mulls position

Send this page to someone via email

The ball remains in the province’s court as it relates to Hamilton’s potential bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

A letter sent to city council from the Hamilton 2026 Commonwealth Games Bid Corp. says its efforts remain in “abeyance” as it “awaits confirmation of a provincial position.”

The private bid corporation’s original plan was to pursue the 2030 games, and it received Hamilton City Council’s endorsement, but that timeline was later accelerated by four years at the urging of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Neither the Ontario government nor city council has made a financial commitment to the 2026 proposal, but the province has stated a preference for 2026, since it has already committed support for Toronto’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Hamilton bid corp.’s letter, which is included in Wednesday’s city council agenda, says it will “immediately cease” its pre-2030 efforts should the province “clearly express its reluctance” to pursue such a bid.

The bid corporation’s letter also indicates that it expects the province to convey its decision “in the near future.”