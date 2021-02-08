ATV operator airlifted following collision in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An all-terrain vehicle operator was airlifted to a Kingston hospital following a collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Sunday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 3 p.m., a man was using an ATV to plow a driveway when the machine collided with a westbound sedan on Concession Road 8 West just north of the village of Warkworth — approximately 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The collision occurred at the crest of a hill just west of County Road 25.

The 71-year-old man was first taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Kingston trauma centre with serious injuries, OPP said Monday. The occupants in the sedan were not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Concession Road 8 West was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.