Health

Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP close headquarters after COVID-19 case confirmed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2021 12:55 pm
The RCMP says its headquarters in St. John’s is closed today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mounties say the employee is in isolation and authorities are conducting contact tracing.

Police say their office in the Newfoundland and Labrador capital is being cleaned and that no decision has been made regarding when it will reopen.

Read more: Coronavirus: Alberta man charged with failing to self-isolate in Corner Brook, N.L.

Meanwhile, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association said today it was concerned about the potential for community spread of COVID-19 after two people tested positive for the disease at Mount Pearl Senior High School.

Trending Stories

Association president Dean Ingram says in a statement that health precautions for schools are less stringent than for other public places in the province.

Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
