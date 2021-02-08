Federal tip leads to child porn charges against London, Ont., man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 41-year-old man is facing charges after London police received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) about someone sharing videos of suspected child pornography over a social media application.

Local police say they received the information in early January.

On Jan. 29, police say members of its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Mulberry Street, southeast of Westdel Bourne and Byron Baseline Road, with assistance from the digital forensic unit.

Police say computers and electronic devices were seized.

“The investigation revealed evidence of the alleged sharing and possession of child pornography material,” police say.

Story continues below advertisement

A London man, 41, is charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography and unlawfully making available child pornography.

He is due in court on April 26.