Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Federal tip leads to child porn charges against London, Ont., man

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 8, 2021 10:40 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 41-year-old man is facing charges after London police received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) about someone sharing videos of suspected child pornography over a social media application.

Local police say they received the information in early January.

Read more: Man charged with possessing child pornography after months-long investigation: St. Thomas police

On Jan. 29, police say members of its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Mulberry Street, southeast of Westdel Bourne and Byron Baseline Road, with assistance from the digital forensic unit.

Trending Stories

Police say computers and electronic devices were seized.

“The investigation revealed evidence of the alleged sharing and possession of child pornography material,” police say.

Story continues below advertisement

A London man, 41, is charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography and unlawfully making available child pornography.

He is due in court on April 26.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPLondon PoliceChild PornographyInternet Child ExploitationNational Child Exploitation Crime CentreMulberry Streetsuspected child pornography
Flyers
More weekly flyers