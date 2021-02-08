London police seek missing 30-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service has released two photographs and a description in hopes of locating Caitlin Elaine Sturgeon, 30, of London.

Police say Sturgeon was reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 7, but was last seen “approximately one week ago” in the Brydges Street and Muir Street area, just east of the Western Fair District.

She is described by police as a five feet eight inches tall, about 130 pounds, and with a fair complexion, long straight brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police say they and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



Police are hoping the public can help locate Caitlin Sturgeon, 30. London Police Service

Advertisement