Canada

London police seek missing 30-year-old woman

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 8, 2021 9:30 am
Sturgeon was last seen approximately one week ago in the area of Brydges and Muir streets.
Sturgeon was last seen approximately one week ago in the area of Brydges and Muir streets. London Police Service

The London Police Service has released two photographs and a description in hopes of locating Caitlin Elaine Sturgeon, 30, of London.

Police say Sturgeon was reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 7, but was last seen “approximately one week ago” in the Brydges Street and Muir Street area, just east of the Western Fair District.

She is described by police as a five feet eight inches tall, about 130 pounds, and with a fair complexion, long straight brown hair, and brown eyes.

Trending Stories

Police say they and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are hoping the public can help locate Caitlin Sturgeon, 30.
Police are hoping the public can help locate Caitlin Sturgeon, 30. London Police Service
missing personLondon PoliceMissing WomanBrydges and MuirCaitlin Elaine Sturgeoncaitlin sturgeonmissing person release
