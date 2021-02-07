Alberta Health reports 351 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths on Sunday

The province confirmed 351 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Alberta on Sunday.
Alberta now has 6,242 active cases, 118,816 recoveries and 1,709 deaths from the virus.
The Calgary zone has the highest active case count with that number reaching 2,508 as of Sunday; the Edmonton zone follows with 1,889, the North zone with 814, the Central zone with 694 and the South zone with 318. There are 19 cases in an unknown zone.
In total, there are 434 people currently in hospital, with 81 of them in ICU.
The 351 new cases came from 8,241 tests, giving a provincial positivity rate of 4.3 per cent.
Alberta Health said a total of 118,384 vaccine doses had been administered by Feb. 6.
Deaths
Alberta Health said four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, all of which were people in care believed to have had comorbidities:
- A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak in Capital Care Norwood in the Edmonton zone.
- A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Rivercrest Care Centre in the Edmonton zone.
- A male in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Benevolence Care Centre in the Edmonton zone.
- A man in his 50s linked to the outbreak at Intercare Southwood in the Calgary zone.
Restrictions ease Monday
Alberta’s restrictions are set to ease Monday, with restaurants opening for dine-in service, kids being allowed to participate in limited sports activities and indoor fitness facilities opening for one-on-one training.
