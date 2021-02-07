Winnipeg police looking for help finding missing 18-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they need the public’s help finding a young man who’s gone missing.

Solomon (Jayden) Harper was last seen around Pembina Highway and Dartmouth Drive in Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 5 around 5:30 p.m.

He’s described as an Indigenous male, standing six-feet tall, with a medium build and short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white sweater, red sweat pants and carrying a large black duffle bag.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for Harper’s well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact its missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

