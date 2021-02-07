New Brunswick reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, Edmundston special care home outbreak over

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and declared the COVID-19 outbreak officially over at Le Pavillon Le Royer, a special care home in Edmundston.

According to Public Health, of the new cases, one is in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and five cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

On Jan. 20, an outbreak was declared at Le Pavillon Le Royer, following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. In total, the outbreak consisted of only one case.

“All staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health,” the province said in a release.

According to the province, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,344. Since Saturday, 25 people have recovered for a total of 1,120 recoveries.

There have been 20 deaths, and the number of active cases is 203. Seven patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.

The province said that on Saturday, 1,194 tests were conducted for a total of 210,128.

“I know that many New Brunswickers will be celebrating the Super Bowl today,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“This year, enjoy the food, enjoy the game but please celebrate virtually or within your bubble. Gatherings increase our risk of another COVID-19 outbreak. We all need to keep our contacts low to limit exposure and potential spread, or we will see another surge in the next two weeks,” she added.

The province is also reminding residents that Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

All other zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

