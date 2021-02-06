Cold weather ahead: Arctic air in B.C. forecast, southbound blast expected to blanket province

Send this page to someone via email

Bundle up, B.C.: It’s going to get cold, fast.

Environment Canada has issued a near-province-wide special weather statement calling for sudden temperature drops because of incoming Arctic air.

According to the national weather agency, cold air is currently pushing southwards across the Interior, and is headed towards the coast.

A blast of arctic air is headed for the Central Interior Plateau this weekend #PrinceGeorge 👀. Lower than average temperatures will then seep down into the Southern Interior and coastal communities by the start of next week. Time to bundle up! 🧣https://t.co/GcVddixdlL pic.twitter.com/VI6zTIUyL1 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) February 4, 2021

“The cold air will be in place throughout the province by Monday and (will) persist for the remainder of the week,” Environment Canada said.

Interior regions will see temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below seasonal averages, while coastal areas will see 5 to 10 degree drops.

Environment Canada said it’s been a mild winter for most of the province, though this Arctic blast will make for the coldest conditions seen yet this season.

In Northern B.C., the Peace River and Fort Nelson regions are under extreme cold warnings.

Extreme cold wind chill values of -40 to -45 are expected for Saturday night and Sunday as the Arctic airmass settles over the region.

Further south, a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, where 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

