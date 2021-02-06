Businesses preparing for a different Super Bowl Sunday in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

At a small wing shop on Fredericton’s north side, 4,000 chicken wings stand ready to find homes in people’s bellies during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Wings and suds go together,” said Peter Jones, co-owner of PJ’s Wings and Things.

Jones said they’re facing a busy weekend as people prepare to watch the game at home.

“Today and tomorrow business will probably double from what we normally do,” he said.

Earlier this week, the province’s chief medical officer of health offered a stern warning for sports fans.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said ideally people will not host Super Bowl parties, but if they do, to keep them as small as possible and only invite members of their steady 10 bubble.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like there to be no Super Bowl parties this weekend,” she said on Thursday.

“I would like there to be no Super Bowl in the sense that it’s a temptation for higher risk gatherings.”

1:26 Maritime florists prepare for Valentine’s sales bloom with wilted supply Maritime florists prepare for Valentine’s sales bloom with wilted supply

Jones said the types of orders he’s receiving appear to suggest people are listening and keeping things small; not only for Sunday, but during the rest of the time as well.

“I find this year that it’s mostly families that are going to be together for the game and we find that through the week on Thursdays and Fridays, we find that people are just stopping in on their way home from work for a family dinner.”

Other businesses that normally see a bump for Super Bowl Sunday are switching things up.

Story continues below advertisement

Catherine White, assistant manager at Hilltop Tavern, said they’re prepared to welcome some sports fans, but in smaller numbers than usual.

“We’re lucky enough to have the size of a venue that we can 50 per cent socially distance properly,” she said.

But Hilltop is expecting to see a large amount of takeout Sunday as well, a part of the business that has grown rapidly this year out of necessity.

“I think for us as a business, focusing on that takeout module is one of the more heavily monitored versions of our business right now,” she said.