Winnipeg zoo mourning cougar’s death

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 1:40 pm
Max the cougar passed away at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.
Max the cougar passed away at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Max the cougar.

The zoo announced the news on its Facebook page Saturday saying Max was 16 years and seven months old.

Read more: Winnipeg’s zoo given go-ahead to reopen by province

“[He] was very loved by his care team here at the Zoo.⁣ Our veterinary team made the difficult decision to euthanize Max following a quality of life assessment. For several years, Max has received specialized care for kidney failure and arthritis. More recently, he was also diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and diabetes. All are common conditions in elderly cats but cumulatively were starting to take a toll,” the post said.

Max came to the Assiniboine Park Zoo in 2004.

