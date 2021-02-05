Construction of new vineyard in Vernon causing waterflows into multiple nearby properties

Send this page to someone via email

The construction of a new vineyard behind some Vernon properties is leading flooding issues, according to several residents who live below the newly graded hillside.

“There has never once been a water or flooding problem here,” said Jack Pannekoek, a Vernon resident.

Residents in the Bella Vista neighbourhood say the new vineyard, which is being constructed by West Kelowna’s Frind Winery, demolished the existing natural drainage courses, which is leading to the flooding.

Pannekoek, a Bella Vista resident for the last 15 years, said he thinks the developer didn’t get the proper studies conducted before starting construction.

The winery has set up a series of portable pumps with generators along a retaining wall to mitigate the flooding.

Residents say the pumps are running nearly 24 hours a day.

“If you’re coping with the problem, it’s not what you expected. If it’s not what you expected, then, as a developer you did not have soil and hydrology studies done,” said Pannekoek.

“A professional expert would have pointed out these problems and they would have been prepared for it.”

Joan Fehr, a nearby resident, said her home was almost flooded, as the water was mere minutes away from entering her basement through a window.

“They brought the pumps down to my pool and pumped the water down,” said Fehr.

“It would have overflowed and it would have gone through my windows because they are below ground level.”

The City of Vernon said it’s aware of the drainage issues and has ordered all work on the new vineyard to be ceased — until the drainage issue is resolved.

“Part of the permitting process requires the applicant to submit a plan for how they will deal with water during the construction process,” said Kim Flick, City of Vernon’s director of community development.

“Unfortunately, the plan has not worked as expected.“

Although Frind Winery has not responded to an interview request, residents are saying the winery has offered to reimburse for all damages caused by the water.

However, they are still upset and have said this problem should’ve never even happened in the first place.

