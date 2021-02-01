New rental homes to address affordable housing shortage in Vernon, Oliver

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is imminent on two new affordable housing projects in Vernon and Oliver, B.C., the provincial government said on Monday.

Construction has already begun on phase 2 of Albert Place, located at 3610-25th Ave. in Vernon, which will be operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

The building will provide 29 affordable rental homes for families and seniors, the province said.

CMHA already operates another provincially-funded 18-unit building on site, which is close to transit, grocery stores, a senior centre and a child-care facility.

2:12 Penticton BC Housing Review Penticton BC Housing Review

Shovels will also hit the ground “in the coming months” on a 46-unit project at 5931 Airport St. in Oliver.

Story continues below advertisement

The building will be owned and operated by M’akola Housing Society and provide affordable rental homes for Indigenous and non-Indigenous families, Elders, seniors and people with disabilities, the province said.

“People in the southern Interior need more affordable rental housing,” said David Eby, B.C.’s attorney general and minister responsible for housing.

2:13 Armstrong residents concerned about park land rezoning Armstrong residents concerned about park land rezoning

“These two projects reflect the commitment our government has made to working with municipalities and community partners to open appropriate, contemporary affordable rental homes, not just as a place for people to live, but as essential infrastructure vital for the success of any community.”

The province is providing a grant of around $3 million for the project in Vernon and about $4.6 million for the project in Oliver.

Story continues below advertisement

“The strongest communities are those that offer a range of housing options to meet the needs of people,” said Oliver mayor Martin Johansen.

“Oliver has a significant shortage of affordable housing availability with many individuals, seniors and families on long waitlists trying to access housing,” he added.

“The town welcomes BC Housing putting the shovels in the ground to start this 46-unit development on Airport Street.”

2:01 City of Kelowna says it’s still waiting for money from speculation tax City of Kelowna says it’s still waiting for money from speculation tax