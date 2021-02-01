Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

New rental homes to address affordable housing shortage in Vernon, Oliver

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 4:34 pm
Click to play video 'Questions around brand-new, empty affordable housing buildings in Keremeos' Questions around brand-new, empty affordable housing buildings in Keremeos
Two buildings that were designed to be affordable housing for seniors and people with disabilities have been sitting empty in Keremeos since May. Jules Knox has details on why. – Oct 29, 2020

Construction is imminent on two new affordable housing projects in Vernon and Oliver, B.C., the provincial government said on Monday.

Construction has already begun on phase 2 of Albert Place, located at 3610-25th Ave. in Vernon, which will be operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Read more: With 9,200 renter households in ‘core need,’ Kelowna eyeing more land for affordable housing

The building will provide 29 affordable rental homes for families and seniors, the province said.

CMHA already operates another provincially-funded 18-unit building on site, which is close to transit, grocery stores, a senior centre and a child-care facility.

Click to play video 'Penticton BC Housing Review' Penticton BC Housing Review
Penticton BC Housing Review

Shovels will also hit the ground “in the coming months” on a 46-unit project at 5931 Airport St. in Oliver.

Story continues below advertisement

The building will be owned and operated by M’akola Housing Society and provide affordable rental homes for Indigenous and non-Indigenous families, Elders, seniors and people with disabilities, the province said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kelowna residents can’t afford to purchase real estate, report says

“People in the southern Interior need more affordable rental housing,” said David Eby, B.C.’s attorney general and minister responsible for housing.

Click to play video 'Armstrong residents concerned about park land rezoning' Armstrong residents concerned about park land rezoning
Armstrong residents concerned about park land rezoning

“These two projects reflect the commitment our government has made to working with municipalities and community partners to open appropriate, contemporary affordable rental homes, not just as a place for people to live, but as essential infrastructure vital for the success of any community.”

The province is providing a grant of around $3 million for the project in Vernon and about $4.6 million for the project in Oliver.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of Kelowna still waiting for money from speculation tax, mayor says

“The strongest communities are those that offer a range of housing options to meet the needs of people,” said Oliver mayor Martin Johansen.

“Oliver has a significant shortage of affordable housing availability with many individuals, seniors and families on long waitlists trying to access housing,” he added.

“The town welcomes BC Housing putting the shovels in the ground to start this 46-unit development on Airport Street.”

Click to play video 'City of Kelowna says it’s still waiting for money from speculation tax' City of Kelowna says it’s still waiting for money from speculation tax
City of Kelowna says it’s still waiting for money from speculation tax
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Affordable HousingBC HousingOkanagan Housingaffordable rentOkanagan affordable housingOliver affordable housingOliver rental housingVernon affordable housingVernon rental housing
Flyers
More weekly flyers