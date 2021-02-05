Man sentenced for hiding cameras in Okanagan winery washroom

Send this page to someone via email

The man who hid two secrets cameras in a washroom at the Summerhill Pyramid Winery has been sentenced for surreptitiously recording people in the bathroom.

The judge gave 44-year-old Ian Leighton seven months in jail followed by two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to two counts of secretly observing or recording nudity in a public place and one count of trying to obstruct justice.

Court heard that Leighton hid the cameras in the bathroom for two months, secretly recording at least 13 people, two of whom were under the age of 18.

Court heard that when an employee spotted one of the covert cameras in a baseboard heater, it was confiscated by a manager.

In his recap of the facts of the case, the judge said Leighton then stole the SD card while the camera was left unattended in the bar.

That prompted staff to review surveillance video, which appeared to show Leighton taking the evidence.

Court heard RCMP arrested and searched Leighton, coming up empty-handed until he finally admitted he had two SD cards in his shoe.

A second spy cam was later found facing upwards near the toilet.

Court heard Leighton’s victims felt upset and violated.

Summerhill Winery previously told Global News that it had since modified the staff bathroom.

It also said that it brought in a counsellor for its employees, who were most of the victims.

Leighton was originally facing 18 charges, but the other 15 charges against him are expected to be dropped.

The Crown had asked for Leighton to spend up to two years in prison, while the defence asked for a conditional sentence.

