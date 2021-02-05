Man killed in La Broquerie, Man. house fire: RCMP

A 66-year-old man is dead following a house fire in La Broquerie, Man.
In a release Friday, Steinbach RCMP said the fire broke out in the home on Des Pignons Street around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
Police say officers found the home engulfed in flames. They say officers were told by a neighbour the homeowner had been seen earlier in a second-storey window and couldn’t get out.
Firefighters arrived and started fighting the fire.
Eventually, when firefighters could get inside, police say the man was found dead in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other injuries were reported.
