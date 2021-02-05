Man killed in La Broquerie, Man. house fire: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old man is dead following a house fire in La Broquerie, Man.

In a release Friday, Steinbach RCMP said the fire broke out in the home on Des Pignons Street around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found the home engulfed in flames. They say officers were told by a neighbour the homeowner had been seen earlier in a second-storey window and couldn’t get out.

Steinbach #rcmpmb responded yesterday afternoon to a house fire on Des Pignons St in La Broquerie. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed. Firefighters were able to enter the home & retrieve the 66yo homeowner who was pronounced deceased. RCMP along w/ OFC investigating. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 5, 2021

Firefighters arrived and started fighting the fire.

Eventually, when firefighters could get inside, police say the man was found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other injuries were reported.

