Man killed in La Broquerie, Man. house fire: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 12:32 pm
A 66-yeawr-old man is dead after a house fire in La Broquerie Thursday.
File / Global News

A 66-year-old man is dead following a house fire in La Broquerie, Man.

In a release Friday, Steinbach RCMP said the fire broke out in the home on Des Pignons Street around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: RCMP investigating Steinbach-area church after video appears to show group breaking public health orders

Police say officers found the home engulfed in flames. They say officers were told by a neighbour the homeowner had been seen earlier in a second-storey window and couldn’t get out.

Firefighters arrived and started fighting the fire.

Read more: 10 tickets handed out at Steinbach anti-mask rally, more charges expected: RCMP

Eventually, when firefighters could get inside, police say the man was found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other injuries were reported.

