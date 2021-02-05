Foul play not suspected in Stanley Street death investigation: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say foul play is not suspected following an autopsy on a body found in a home on Stanley Street Wednesday.

Officers left the residence at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening following the results of the autopsy.

Police say the body was found in a home on Stanley Street, southwest of the forks of the Thames River just before noon Wednesday.

The street was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians between Wortley and Wharncliffe roads, but has since reopened.

@lpsmediaoffice are on scene at Stanley St in downtown London for a death investigation. Police say a body was found in a home and people are being asked to avoid the area. Constable Sandasha Bough says few details are known at this time. @AM980News #ldnont pic.twitter.com/u4I8DBxgYW — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) February 3, 2021

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police on scene of a death investigation on Stanley Street on Feb. 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News