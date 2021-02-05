Foul play not suspected in Stanley Street death investigation: London police

London police say foul play is not suspected following an autopsy on a body found in a home on Stanley Street Wednesday.
Officers left the residence at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening following the results of the autopsy.
Police say the body was found in a home on Stanley Street, southwest of the forks of the Thames River just before noon Wednesday.
The street was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians between Wortley and Wharncliffe roads, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments