Appleton’s pair leads Winnipeg Jets to second straight victory over Flames

With a little help from their depth and a strong second period, the Winnipeg Jets knocked off the Calgary Flames 4-1 at Bell MTS Place Thursday night.

Mason Appleton led the way with a pair of goals and now has three on the season. Mathieu Perreault also chipped in with three assists.

The team’s top offensive players also contributed as Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele lit the lamp.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and picked up his 153rd win as a Jet, becoming the team’s all-time leader in goaltender wins.

The Flames opened the scoring with less than a minute to go in the first period as Andrew Mangiapane put in his second of the season.

But then the Jets took over in the second with Appleton, Connor and Scheifele finding the back of the net. Appleton would add his second of the contest late in the third into an empty net.

The home side also sported their “Reverse Retro” jerseys for the first time this season.

They complete their seven-game homestand with a 4-2-1 record and are now off until Tuesday when they will take on the Flames again, this time in Calgary.

The puck will drop shortly after 9 p.m., with the pregame show on 680 CJOB beginning at 7 p.m.