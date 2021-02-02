Brossoit, Winnipeg Jets limit high-powered Flames offence in 3-2 win

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in their three meetings this season, the horn at the end of regulation time signalled the end of the game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames.

But that didn’t mean there were some tense moments before that.

Jets backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit was brilliant in the game’s final moments, snuffing out the Flames before they could mount a comeback like they did on Monday – as the Jets hung on for a 3-2 win.

Outside of backup goaltenders Brossoit and David Rittich taking the nets for each club, the personnel on either side remained unchanged from the previous night.

The Jets swapped Trevor Lewis and Jansen Harkins’ positions on the fourth line, sending the veteran to the middle.

Story continues below advertisement

It paid immediate dividends – but like during the first period Monday night, it came on special teams.

Lewis was the beneficiary of a Mason Appleton takeaway – when the two-time Stanley Cup champion found open ice bearing down in the slot, and banged home a pass for his seventh career shorthanded goal, giving the Jets the early lead.

As soon as Neal Pionk stepped out of the box from his hooking penalty, he took the puck up the ice – crossing over the middle and finding a streaking Derek Forbort who gave Winnipeg an early two-goal advantage for the second straight night.

The goals from Lewis and Forbort were their first as members of the Jets.

Story continues below advertisement

The very next shift the Flames would dig into that lead – when Matthew Tkachuk tapped in a back-door pass from Dillon Dube.

What a pass from Dubs on Chucky's 4th of the year 👀 pic.twitter.com/uRduKPKBbY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 3, 2021

Nikolaj Ehlers would halt the Flames’ comeback before it could continue, craftily tipping a Neal Pionk point shot the opposite way Rittich was moving.

Both goaltenders were sharp in the second, with Mathieu Perrault and Dube being denied on grade-A chances in front of the net early on.

Mark Scheifele had perhaps the best opportunity to score in the period –but his back-to-back whacks at the puck were stopped by Rittich.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, the Jets’ middle frame was a significant improvement over the one 24 hours prior, where the club surrendered their 2-0 lead en-route to a 4-3 loss in the shootout.

The home side continued to smother the Flames for the first half of the third period, spending most of their time in the Calgary zone.

And the Flames were able to inch a goal closer when Tkachuk was stopped on a breakaway, but was able to cash in on a rebound.

For Gaudreau, the primary assist extended his season-opening point streak to nine games, the longest active run in the NHL.

Story continues below advertisement

The goal signaled a change in momentum, exacerbated by a Mason Appleton penalty – but unlike Monday, the Jets were able to weather this storm.

Despite being outshot nearly ten-fold in the final 10 minutes, Brossoit’s big save point-blank on Gaudreau with 15 seconds left was the final chance the Flames would have – as the Jets cleared the puck, hearing the horn sound as they finished off the win.

Brossoit finished with 29 saves on 31 shots for a .935 save percentage, while Rittich stopped 25 of 28 at the other end.

Nathan Beaulieu was promoted to the Jets’ top defensive pairing alongside Josh Morrissey, playing 21:55 — two and a half more minutes than the night before — while Dylan DeMelo took his old spot playing alongside rookie Logan Stanley on the third set.

“It’s weird to say being one of the older guys on the backend, but being versatile is good,” Beaulieu says.

The two teams finish off the Winnipeg-based portion of a four-game set on Thursday, their third meeting in four nights.

Kelly Moore hosts the pre-game show live on 680 CJOB beginning at 5 p.m., and Jamie Thomas and Paul Edmonds take over for the call of the game at 7 p.m.

The mini-series wraps up next Tuesday night from the Saddledome in Calgary.

Advertisement