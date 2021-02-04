Menu

Canada

Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo each declare snow events

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 6:11 pm
The clock from Market Square Shopping Centre can be seen as the snow falls on King Street in Kitchener.
The clock from Market Square Shopping Centre can be seen as the snow falls on King Street in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

With heavy snowfall in the forecast, the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have declared snow events, which will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Once the snow event comes into effect, cars parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed at the owner’s expense.

Read more: Travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region, Wellington County

The bans are in effect for 24 hours or until the cities put an end to them. Overnight parking exemptions are not permitted.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement on Sunday that called for the region to see up to 20 centimetres of snow between Monday and Wednesday.

Cities declare a snow event in order to help crews clear the roads as quickly as possible.

