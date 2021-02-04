Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo each declare snow events

Send this page to someone via email

With heavy snowfall in the forecast, the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have declared snow events, which will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Once the snow event comes into effect, cars parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed at the owner’s expense.

The bans are in effect for 24 hours or until the cities put an end to them. Overnight parking exemptions are not permitted.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement on Sunday that called for the region to see up to 20 centimetres of snow between Monday and Wednesday.

Cities declare a snow event in order to help crews clear the roads as quickly as possible.

