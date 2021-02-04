Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Home prices shot up $60,000 in Kitchener-Waterloo last month, realtors say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 4:12 pm
Housing prices were up on average $60,000 last month in Kitchener-Waterloo, according to realtors.
Housing prices were up on average $60,000 last month in Kitchener-Waterloo, according to realtors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Housing prices in the area vaulted upwards in January after six months of relative stability, according to the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR).

The realtors say the average home sold for $695,582 in January, which was a hefty increase from a month earlier, when that number was $634,545.

Read more: $3.9 billion worth of homes sold in Kitchener-Waterloo in 2020

In July, the average cost of buying a home rocketed up to $639,814 but it remained pretty consistent until the new year.

Detached homes were the driving force behind the increase as they sold for an average price of $853,945, which was the first time the sales number passed the $800,000 threshold.

Trending Stories

“With demand for homes unabated and consumer preferences leaning predominantly toward single detached homes, in January we saw buyers paying a premium for this property type,” KWAR president Nicole Pohl stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Conversely, even as condo sales were increasing in January, we saw prices for this style of housing soften by comparison.”

A total of 351 homes sold last month, which was well above the 10-year average of 286, a number that included 201 detached, 71 condos, 56 townhomes and 21 semis.

Read more: Coronavirus — Toronto realtor shows home with tenants inside who have COVID-19

“January’s home sales were more active than what we typically see this time of year,” Pohl said.

“But nothing has been typical about our housing market.”

Pohl says supply remains the greatest issue as buyers from the Toronto market head down the highway to Kitchener.

Only 432 new listings hit the market in January, which was 37.6 per cent below the 10-year average.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Real EstateWaterlooKitchenerKitchener newsKWARWaterloo real estateKitchener-Waterloo Association of RealtorsKitchener Housing pricesWaterloo housing pricesKitchener real estate pricesKitchener housing costsWaterloo housing costs
Flyers
More weekly flyers