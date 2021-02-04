Menu

Crime

Halifax gaming shop uses humour and community support to overcome robbery

By Alexa MacLean Global News
Click to play video 'Halifax gaming shop uses community support to overcome robbery' Halifax gaming shop uses community support to overcome robbery
Halifax small business expressed gratitude after community rallies around them in support after being broken into.

A Halifax small business owner isn’t letting a recent break-in defeat his team of employees or the gaming community they’ve helped build.

“It was nice to how much people care and we got to see how much our community actually supports us, which is great,” said Joshua Pyle-Carter, the owner of The Deck Box Halifax.

Read more: Syrian refugee-owned businesses in Halifax hit by break-ins; community steps in to help

Pyle-Carter says police phoned him on the morning of Jan. 30, informing him that his store had been the target of a break-in.

“Not my favourite Saturday but could have been worse,” he said.

Joshua Pyle-Carter
Joshua Pyle-Carter opened The Deck Box Halifax seven years ago. He says the community support has helped his team overcome the pandemic and the recent break and enter. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Pyle-Carter says fellow business neighbours on Brunswick Street noticed the glass in his store was smashed and immediately phoned police.

Despite having to repair smashed glass and some Pokémon gear, Pyle-Carter says the joke’s actually on the thieves because they steered clear of the most valuable goods in the store.

Trending Stories

“They stole a couple thousand dollars worth of Pokémon and there’s like a $10,000 Warhammer display right next to it,” he said with a chuckle.

Shortly after being alerted to the break and enter by police, he posted a video of the incident to The Deck Box Halifax‘s Facebook page.

He says he was met with an immediate wave of support from customers and the gaming community as a whole.

“We had a bunch of messages as soon as it happened, even before we sort of announced it. We had people on social media who were sharing images, trying to be involved and make sure that we were OK,” he said.

Click to play video 'Love Your Local: Water n’ Wine' Love Your Local: Water n’ Wine
Love Your Local: Water n’ Wine – Jan 22, 2021

That support is similar to what two Syrian refugee-owned businesses, Grill Way & Catering and Booza Emessa, experienced last October after they were broken into.

Shortly after posting about the break and enters, people commented online that they would be out to support the small businesses as soon as they reopened.

For small business owners like Pyle-Carter, this isn’t surprising in the least.

He says support for locally owned shops throughout the HRM is something that warms his spirits, even in the face of adversity like the pandemic and a break-in.

“No one got hurt and that’s the main focus for us,” he said.

Break And EnterBreak InSmall BusinessesLocal BusinessPokemonSupport LocalCollectible card game storeJoshua Pyle-CarterSmall business HalifaxThe Deck BoxThe Deck Box Halifax
