Travel advisory issued for London, Ont., area Thursday night

If there weren’t already enough reasons to stay at home, a snowstorm set to travel through southwestern Ontario has prompted Environment Canada to issue a winter weather travel advisory.
The advisory is for Thursday night and covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.
Snow is expected to touchdown near Windsor and Sarnia around 7 p.m. Thursday, before spreading northeast to reach a line that stretches from Owen Sound to Kitchener and Brantford around midnight.
Environment Canada says the heaviest snowfall for all areas affected will likely be within two to three hours of the snow’s arrival.
Locally, five to 10 cm are possible Thursday night and the bulk of the precipitation will likely arrive within the first few hours of the snowfall.
Road conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate as the snowy weather develops and untreated roads may suddenly become snow covered and slippery.
All road users are advised to allow for extra time to reach their destination.
