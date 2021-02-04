Large police presence near hospital was in response to calls of man with shotgun, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A large police presence near the hospital on Wednesday night was in response to reports of a man with a gun, say Kelowna RCMP.

Calling it a priority response, police say officers rushed to the scene following several calls of a man walking along the 2000 block of Pandosy Street, apparently carrying a shotgun.

“Frontline officers immediately flooded the area to search for the individual,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said of the 11 p.m. incident.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we also notified the Kelowna General Hospital so that they could take steps to ensure the safety of their staff and patients.”

Police located and arrested the suspect, but the shotgun was, in fact, a tire iron.

RCMP say the man was released from custody and that no charges are forthcoming.

