N.L. Liberals to release platform day after debate dominated by bleak finances

With nine days until voters head to the polls in the Newfoundland and Labrador election, the Liberals say they’re releasing their platform this afternoon.

A party spokesperson confirmed the plan on Wednesday night, after Liberal Leader Andrew Furey and Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie faced criticism about their absent platforms during a televised leaders debate.

Along with the missing platforms, the province’s dismal financial outlook took centre stage in the debate, with party leaders sparring over what to do about the province’s massive debt and spending problems.

Furey said that by using the term “bankrupt” to define the province’s fiscal troubles, Crosbie was waving the flag of defeat.

The Tory leader hit back, saying he’s a straight shooter and that he uses the word because it cuts to the heart of the matter.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Alison Coffin said Furey, the incumbent premier, wasn’t willing to make the right investments to help struggling voters escape poverty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.