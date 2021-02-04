Menu

Canada

N.L. Liberals to release platform day after debate dominated by bleak finances

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 1:38 pm
Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal leader Andrew Furey, is facing criticism after calling an early provincial election for February 13. As Ross Lord explains, critics suspect the incumbent Liberals have something to hide. – Jan 23, 2021

With nine days until voters head to the polls in the Newfoundland and Labrador election, the Liberals say they’re releasing their platform this afternoon.

A party spokesperson confirmed the plan on Wednesday night, after Liberal Leader Andrew Furey and Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie faced criticism about their absent platforms during a televised leaders debate.

Read more: Before main election debate, N.L. Tory leader highlights lack of charisma

Along with the missing platforms, the province’s dismal financial outlook took centre stage in the debate, with party leaders sparring over what to do about the province’s massive debt and spending problems.

Furey said that by using the term “bankrupt” to define the province’s fiscal troubles, Crosbie was waving the flag of defeat.

Click to play video 'N.L. government almost ran out of money, couldn’t pay staff' N.L. government almost ran out of money, couldn’t pay staff
N.L. government almost ran out of money, couldn’t pay staff – Apr 1, 2020

The Tory leader hit back, saying he’s a straight shooter and that he uses the word because it cuts to the heart of the matter.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Alison Coffin said Furey, the incumbent premier, wasn’t willing to make the right investments to help struggling voters escape poverty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.

