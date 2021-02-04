Menu

Travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region, Wellington County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 1:24 pm
A winter view of Victoria Park in Kitchener.
A winter view of Victoria Park in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County for Thursday night.

The area is expected to see snow arrive sometime after 6 p.m.

The agency says that the area could see 5 to 10 cm over the course of the evening with the bulk of it arriving during the first few hours of the storm.

Read more: Snow descends on Montreal as blast of wintry weather hits Quebec

Environment Canada is warning that road conditions will turn ugly once the snow hits the area.

It says roads may become snow-covered and slippery when untreated and advises motorists to allow for extra time to reach their destination.

Click to play video 'Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit' Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit
Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit – Jan 22, 2021
