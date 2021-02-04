Travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region, Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County for Thursday night.

The area is expected to see snow arrive sometime after 6 p.m.

The agency says that the area could see 5 to 10 cm over the course of the evening with the bulk of it arriving during the first few hours of the storm.

Environment Canada is warning that road conditions will turn ugly once the snow hits the area.

It says roads may become snow-covered and slippery when untreated and advises motorists to allow for extra time to reach their destination.

