‘Put the chicken in the bag’: Maskless man wanted in hangry holdup

California authorities are looking for a hangry suspect who robbed a chicken joint at gunpoint on Wednesday, then flew the coop with an armload of food — and absolutely no cash.

The bizarre robbery happened Wednesday evening at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena, Calif., according to local media. A customer walked in to pick up his food but refused to put on a mask, then pulled a gun and robbed the kitchen when he was denied service, NBC Los Angeles reports.

No one was injured but staff were a bit incredulous afterward, especially since he didn’t demand any money from the till.

“It was just pretty stupid and crazy at the same time,” cook Robert Gonzalez told CBS Los Angeles.

“I understand our chicken is good but — I mean — that’s some expensive chicken.”

Security footage from the restaurant shows the man entering the restaurant and arguing with a member of the staff because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

This image from security footage shows a gunman at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2021. Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles/CBS Los Angeles

Gonzalez says he urged the man to put on a mask, but the man angrily refused.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you come over here and tell me to my face?'” Gonzalez recalled. He says he told the man again, and the man pulled out his gun.

“He pointed the gun at the cook and told the cook, ‘Put the chicken in the bag,'” manager Angela Prieto told the Los Angeles Times.

There were no bags on hand so the man simply grabbed a few boxed-up orders and left, witnesses say.

All four employees who were working at the time ran out the side door.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a light-coloured SUV with a second person in it.

The Pasadena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.